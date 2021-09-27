Austin comedian Andrew Dismukes will be joined by fellow Texan on SNL cast

The cast for the newest season of "Saturday Night Live" has been set. The 47th season of the show is returning with several familiar faces. Players like Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, who were all rumored to be leaving "SNL," will be back.

Beck Bennett is leaving the show after eight seasons on the program. He thanked the show in an Instagram post, describing his time as "an incredible experience that completely changed my life."

After a single season on the show, featured player Lauren Holt won't return either. But other featured players, like Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes, will be back on stage.

Dismukes grew up in Port Neches before heading to the University of Texas. He did stand up comedy during his time in Austin and joined the "SNL" cast last year. Dismukes initially joined the program as a writer after graduating from UT in 2017.

Aristotle Athari is new SNL cast member from Plano, TX

Three new cast members will join "SNL" in 2021. They include James Austin Johnson from Nashville, Tenn., Sarah Sherman from Chicago, Ill. and Aristotle Athari from Plano, Texas.

As a kid, Athari practiced voices in the fitting rooms at this mother's alterations shop, according to a 2005 interview with the Orange County Register.

Athari has appeared as an actor on shows like "Silicon Valley" and "The Coop." He performed his standup on the 2018 special "Goatface" with comedians like Asif Ali and Hasan Minhaj.