'Long Island Medium' star Theresa Caputo coming to ACL Live, which you didn't see coming

We are just going to slide this one in here, and do with it what you may. Theresa Caputo, star of reality show "Long Island Medium," is coming to ACL Live.

In a show called "The Experience" on Oct. 21, Caputo will "intimately engage face-to-face with her fans," according to a news release, which also claims she will "enable them to connect with their loved ones, bringing closure and discovering the truth."

"Long Island Medium" ran for 14 seasons on TLC. The show ended in 2019. A new series, "Long Island Medium: There In Spirit," airs on Discovery+ channel.

More:Bob the Drag Queen is Moontower Comedy Festival's best-dressed headliner

Caputo purports to be a medium who can communicate with the dead. She has not eluded the criticism and skepticism often directed toward supposed psychics. Like all paranormal activity, the abilities of mediums have never been proven, and some critics say that the practice preys upon vulnerable people grieving the deaths of loved ones.

As of this writing, ticket prices for the ACL Live show range from $47-$102. Doors are at 6 p.m., and the show is at 7:30 p.m. Go to acl-live.com for more information.

More:10 art shows you don't want to miss at Austin museums this fall