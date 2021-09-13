Will Leon Bridges and Khruangbin share the stage at 'Austin City Limits' this week?

By Eric Pulsifer

Special to the American-Statesman

Texas artists Khruangbin and Leon Bridges are scheduled for back-to-back "Austin City Limits" TV tapings Monday and Tuesday. So surely the tourmates and collaborators behind 2020’s “Texas Sun” will share the stage at ACL Live, right? Right?

The chances aren’t looking good, at least according to Khruangbin.

In a Statesman interview with the band last week, guitarist Mark Speer and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson made it clear it’s probably not going to happen.

“Our protocols and having to stay in a bubble really limits us having those opportunities to do collaborations,” Johnson said. “For things like that to happen, crews have to intermingle, and we have to do testing. It’s a whole thing.”

“Yeah, it’s not just as simple as, ‘Hey do you want to jump on stage?’” added Speer.

“It used to be. We took that for granted back in the day,” Johnson continued. “We would just jump on stage and play. But now things are so complicated, and there are a lot of moving parts. So, unfortunately, no. But we absolutely love Leon to pieces, and when those opportunities present themselves, we always try to take advantage of them.”

Monday’s taping marks the “Austin City Limits” debut for Houston’s Khruangbin, while Tuesday is the second taping for Fort Worth's Leon Bridges. Both performances are scheduled to be streamed live at 8 p.m. on the program's website.

Leon Bridges performed Sunday night at Stubb’s. Khruangbin will play four sold-out shows Sept. 15–18 at Stubb's.

