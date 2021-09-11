ACL Fest update: Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 shows

Country legend Tanya Tucker announced on Friday that she is canceling the rest of her 2021 tour dates.

Tucker, who had been scheduled to play on Oct. 1, during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, posted the announcement to Twitter. "With my damn hip still healing slowly & my increasing concerns with covid-19, I've made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates," the announcement says in part.

ACL Fest 2021:Negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination required for all attendees

She's no longer listed on the ACL Fest lineup, and fest producers have not announced a replacement for her 5 p.m. set. Tucker also had been scheduled for a Sept. 30 show at the Scoot Inn, part of the fest's night shows.

Tucker is not the first lineup change for this year's fest. Duran Duran has taken the place of Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks as headliners for both Sundays. Nicks canceled all of her fall tour dates, also citing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That was the second headliner shift on the festival's Sunday lineup. Earlier, festival organizers announced that rapper Tyler the Creator would replace DaBaby, who was dropped from the festival following homophobic comments and disparaging remarks he made about people living with AIDS at a Miami festival.

ACL Fest is scheduled to take place Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 at Zilker Park.

