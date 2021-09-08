Austin's Pecan Street Festival canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

An Austin tradition has been called off this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pecan Street Festival recently announced the "difficult, but necessary decision" to cancel its fall event, scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19.

"With the Delta Variant numbers on the rise in Austin, along with the lack of ICU beds, it does not feel the responsible choice to move forward with an in-person event," an announcement from organizers read.

According to a Facebook post from Pecan Street Festival, the city of Austin also denied a special event permit for the September gathering.

The nonprofit Pecan Street Association typically presents two festivals in the Sixth Street district each year: the first Saturday and Sunday in May and the last Saturday and Sunday in September. The Pecan Street Festival "attracts hundreds of local and national artisans offering original handcrafted creations in a variety of mediums, from metal, wood, fiber, clay, leather, glass and stone to repurposed materials of all kinds," according to the event's website, as well as live music and food vendors.

The September event would have marked an in-person return for the festival, which was founded in 1978, after more than a year of pandemic-related pivots. The spring 2020 festival was canceled at the outset of the pandemic, and the fall 2020 and spring 2021 events took place virtually.

The spring edition of Pecan Street Festival is still planned for May of next year.

