Joe Rogan announces he has COVID-19 and took the horse de-wormer Ivermectin

Austin-based comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Rogan said that he came back from the road on Saturday "feeling very weary."

"I had a headache. I felt just run down," he said. As his symptoms became progressively worse through the night, he "knew what was going on," he said. The following morning he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rogan said he "threw the kitchen sink at it," taking "all kinds of meds.” He rattled off a list of treatments that included the monoclonal antibody treatment that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump received, the antibiotic Z-Pak (azithromycin) and the steroid prednisolone.

Rogan also said he took the horse de-wormer Ivermectin, which some anti-vaccine advocates have pushed as a treatment for the virus with no scientific evidence to support the claim.

According to a USA Today report, scientists have been studying whether the drug — which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat certain kinds of parasites including scabies and parasitic worms — could be used to treat COVID-19, but there is little data that suggests it is effective.

In the video, Rogan said three days after he began treatment, he felt "great," and that "he only really had one bad day."

Rogan did not say whether he has been vaccinated. Earlier this year, he was criticized when he said on his podcast that young, healthy people could skip the vaccine. Addressing the controversy, he took to his podcast to say he was "not an anti-vax person."

Back in January, Rogan was spotted hanging out in Austin with Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk and the singer Grimes. A few days later, Chappelle's month-long residency at Stubb's BBQ was postponed because the comedian had tested positive for COVID-19.