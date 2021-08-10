Stevie Nicks out of ACL Fest lineup, 'additions coming soon'

Stevie Nicks will no longer be headlining this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival.

According to a Tuesday afternoon tweet, the former Fleetwood Mac singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will not take the stage at Zilker Park this October along with performers like Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, George Strait and more.

Full original lineup:George Strait, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, more

The news is the second major lineup change the festival announced Tuesday, following the addition of Tyler, the Creator to replace Da Baby who was dropped from ACL after he made homophobic comments and degrading remarks about people living with AIDS during his set at Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

ACL's tweet promised "lineup additions coming soon."

When reached for comment by Austin360, a spokesperson with the festival said there was no additional information to be offered.

