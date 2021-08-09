Blues on the Green postpones shows amid COVID-19 surge

Producers of Blues on the Green, the annual free concert series in Zilker Park, have postponed the next two concerts, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Austin City Limits Radio, which has been producing the series for 30 years, released a statement Monday saying it made the decision based on "the latest wave in this public health emergency."

"This was wholly our call and we're grateful for the understanding and cooperation we've received from the artists that were set to play, the sponsors and the vendors that make Blues on the Green possible, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, and the Austin public health officials we've consulted with along the way," the statement said.

On Friday, Austin and Travis County shifted the area back into Stage 5, the most severe stage of coronavirus guidelines. Recommendations include social distancing and wearing masks both indoors and outdoors for those who are vaccinated and considered low-risk. Those who are unvaccinated or considered high-risk should not go to public places or private gatherings, according to the guidelines.

COVID-19 delays prompted Blues on the Green organizers to condense the series into two sets a week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in July and August, rather than the usual timeline of one Wednesday a month from May to August. Two shows happened in July: Austin guitar wizard Gary Clark Jr. curated a "Gary Clark Jr.'s Handpicked Homegrown All-Star Revue" on July 27 followed by a July 28 bill with two up-and-coming local acts, adventurous pop artist Mobley and eclectic band Kalu & the Electric Joint.

In Monday's statement, ACL Radio said information about rescheduling will be released when more is known. "And in the meantime, we urge everyone to follow public health protocols laid out by the city and to get vaccinated so we can again enjoy free live music in Zilker Park," it said.

Grupo Fantasma was scheduled to play Tuesday in a revue format, and Sir Woman was Wednesday's scheduled headliner.