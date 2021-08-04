Austin's 182nd birthday party coming to Republic Square this weekend

Hope you did not forget to buy Austin a birthday present. On Aug. 7, the city is celebrating its big 1-8-2 with a downtown bash.

Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation will host the fourth-annual Austin's Birthday Bash from 5 to 10 p.m. at Republic Square. The family-friendly event will feature live music, art, food and more.

More:New York Mets-themed Favorite Pizza opens in former West Sixth liquor store space

In 1839, the area then called Waterloo was chosen to be the capital of the Republic of Texas. The party commemorates the 182nd anniversary of when the first lots of land in what's now Austin were auctioned where Republic Square now sits, according to the alliance.

Expect coloring pages for kids, refreshments from Salt & Time Cafe and entertainment curated by SaulPaul and a live mural painting by artist Niz. Also look out for the Passion Flower, "a functional art piece created by Edward Balassanian for the 2019 Burning Man music festival," the alliance says.

More:Kerrville Folk Festival to require COVID-19 vaccination for October event

According to a news release from the alliance, "enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place to allow for social distancing so that everyone can safely enjoy the annual outdoor celebration." Event organizers encourage everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks.

Go to Republic Square's Facebook page for more information.