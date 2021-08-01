Summer Lovin' Fest brings free 'Grease' screening to Fredericksburg

Have you a blast: Evo Entertainment Group is throwing a Summer Lovin' Fest that will culminate in a free outdoor screening of "Grease."

Evo, which runs several movie theaters in the area, is setting up at the Backyard Amphitheater in Fredericksburg from 5 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 11. Teaming up with Rock & Vine Magazine, they'll offer food, wine, music and shopping, too, for ticketed attendees.

The free screening of "Grease" will start at 9 p.m.

More:Austin's Blues on the Green returns in August with Grupo Fantasma revue, Sir Woman

Wine vendors at the fest include Kalasi Vineyards, Texas Heritage Vineyards, Cross Mountain Vineyards, Slate Mill Winery, Slate Theory Winery, Foyt Winery and Carter Creek Winery; beer will be on offer from Reck Em’ Right Brewing and Old 290 Brewery. Look for food from Feast & Merriment Inn Charcuterie, Orobianco Gelato, Zanzeberg Farms, Heritage Pork and Kelani Yogurt. Shopping vendors will include Vannesa Tosoni, Tutu’s Garden and Yeehaw Western Wear.

"A portion of event proceeds will be donated to Fredericksburg’s Needs Council, an organization that provides short-term assistance to some of Fredericksburg's most vulnerable residents through gifts and volunteer services," according to a news release.

General admission tickets to Summer Lovin' Fest cost $20; guests are encouraged to bring chairs for the film. Skybox seats are available for $30 on a first come, first served basis.

Go to evoconcerts.com/summerlovinfest for more information.

More:Float on to Austin Motel for road trip movies at the pool