In case you forgot, Jeff Bezos is still George Strait's cousin

Jeff Bezos has been making headlines lately. After landing a historic spaceflight with his aerospace company, Blue Origin, in West Texas, the billionaire offered NASA a $2 billion incentive to include a human landing system made by Blue Origin as part of plans to return to the moon. He's also been widely criticized for using his wealth to galavant into space while problems — including wealth inequality, labor disputes at Amazon (the company he founded) and a pandemic — continue to roil here on Earth.

But today, we're bringing you a headline that has nothing to to do with any of this, a headline that may surprise you more than the rest. Bezos is related to a man who also has had a titanic cultural impact on American society: King George himself.

That's right — Bezos and beloved country singer George Strait are cousins.

The American-Statesman first wrote about this innocuous yet fascinating fact back in 2018, when Bezos was considering Austin as the location for Amazon HQ2. Since then, the good people over at Taste of Country have brought a bit more clarity to the situation.

For a 2020 article, the country news publication did some digging to figure out exactly how the two men are related. Using Find a Grave, which is owned by Ancestry.com, they found quite a few degrees of separation between them: "Strait and Bezos' mother, Jacklyn Gise, are second cousins, making Strait's son, Bubba, third cousins to Jeff Bezos," Billy Dukes wrote. "If there is a term for how Strait and Bezos are directly related, it's not clear — perhaps cousins twice removed?"

So, why have the two men never publicly acknowledged each other? Did Strait make a joke about the shape of Bezos's rocket ship? Was Bezos caught flirting with one of the numerous exes Strait purportedly has scattered across the state of Texas?

Probably not. The most likely explanation seems to be that they're just too distantly related to really be family. Still, it's fun to entertain.