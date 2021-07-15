North Austin malls are the new hotspots for selfie stores, apparently

Selfie stores. Dunno how else to put it, except ... B.Y.O. phone.

As of May, the Domain is home to the Selfie Galleries, which bills itself as the "most Instagrammable place in Austin." The location features 20 colorful or decorated installations perfect for, well, taking selfies.

More:Olamaie chef opening biscuit shop Little Ola's Biscuits this week in North Austin

Tickets are sold in two time increments — one hour for $20-$25 or two hours for $40-$50. You also can rent out the venue for a private party for one hour for $400-$500. Use of phone holders and ring lights is included, according to the website.

The Selfie Galleries can be found at 3220 Amy Donovan Plaza, Suite 116, next to Zumiez. The hours are noon to 9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Go to theselfiegalleries.com/tickets for more info.

Then at Lakeline Mall, there's now Selfie Portal Austin, which boasts more than 35 different installations for your content creation needs. Phone booth? Yellow piano? This is the spot.

Admission costs $15-$20, and time slots can be booked on the store's website, selfieportalaustin.com.

Selfie Portal Austin is on the first floor of Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, in Cedar Park. The hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

More:How the Austin American-Statesman made entertainment history (for 87 years so far)