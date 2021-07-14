Prosit! Wurstfest back in New Braunfels this fall for beer, sausage and Bavarian thrills

Hope you didn't stuff your lederhosen too far back in the drawer. Wurstfest is bringing the German party back to New Braunfels this fall.

The annual event south of Austin is set for a grand return to Comal River country from Nov. 5-14. There was not a Wurstfest event in 2020, due both to the coronavirus pandemic and 2019 fires that damaged the festival's Marktplatz and Wursthalle. According to San Antonio's KENS5 news station, the repairs cost more than $10 million.

“That hit us hard and we got started immediately on plans to rebuild. We know how important our festival is to the community. It’s a tremendous economic generator our community relies on,” Suzanna Herbelin, executive director of the New Braunfels Wurstfest Association, told the station.

This will be the 60th edition of Wurstfest, which touts itself as a celebration of Alpine- and Bavarian-style entertainment. The festival started in 1961, when city meat inspector Ed Grist (who really should have been a baker instead) created a festival to honor sausage, according to the Wurstfest website. The festival has grown into a popular Texas destination for sausages, pretzels, beer and live music.

Go to wurstfest.com for information on advance ticket sales. Dirndls are encouraged, but not required.