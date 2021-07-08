Scoop: The famous Museum of Ice Cream will open an Austin location next month

Sometimes ... sometimes, gang, you need new dating profile pictures. And sometimes, the best place to take them is at a garishly colored, visually chaotic art installation.

And on that note: What's more enticing to a potential suitor than ice cream?

Museum of Ice Cream, an art experience of the immersive variety, announced on July 8 that it's opening a location in Austin. The sweet photo-opp treats kick off on Aug. 21 at the Domain (11506 Century Oaks Terrace, No. 128).

“We started the journey of Museum of Ice Cream in Austin as an idea at SXSW in 2016," Maryellis Bunn, co-founder and creative director, said in a statement. "We knew then that the combination of Austin's love of amazing food, experiences, art and, most importantly, its inclusiveness and welcoming culture would make the city a wonderful home for MOIC."

The museum (well, not in the Louvre sense of the word) promises 12 "never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying ice cream," according to the announcement. Coming dairy-themed attractions:

Shirley Temple soft serve in a 1960s-style diner

Rides on a life-size animal cookie

"Ice-creamified takes" on classic works of art

A "world-famous" sprinkle pool

Oh. Sprinkle pool? Those are the words we typed, in Daniel Webster's English.

According to the museum's announcement, for the first time in sprinkle pool history (which, bet money, can't be that long), "guests are invited to exclusively reserve one of the pool-side cabanas for their private events, giving them the opportunity to sip and enjoy the space all day."

Museum of Ice Cream also will serve five different ice cream treats throughout the experience.

It all started as a pop-up event in 2016 in New York and the show has also shown up in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami, as well as internationally in Singapore. While in Austin, organizers say they will partner with local nonprofits "to give opportunities to people in the community to experience the magic" of Museum of Ice Cream.

The installation will offer a "day experience" for all ages ($39) and a night experience for guests 16 and older ($49; includes an alcoholic "treat" for those 21 and up). Tickets — organizers say they are limited — are on sale now through Sept. 30. Go to museumoficecream.com for more information.

Tinder picture outfits are not included in the package.

