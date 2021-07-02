There's a 'Mean Girls' pop-up bar in Austin, which is pretty fetch tbh

The spring fling queen is you, babe. Always has been.

Now, you can embrace your true potential as a "Mean Girls" superfan at the Moxy Austin hotel, which has refashioned their bar in honor of the 2004 Lindsay Lohan movie through the end of July.

If you swing by the University of Texas-area hotel, you'll find "Mean Girls"-themed photo opps, including a neon "You can't sit with us" sign and Regina George's room, complete with a burn book, says Bar Moxy general manager Sarah Beaver. The movie itself is playing on loop at the bar, she says.

The bar also is serving special cocktails, with names like I'm a Fun Mom, You Go Glen Coco, the Plastics and On Wednesdays We Drink Pink. For $10, you can get a commemorative glass to take home.

Reservations are recommended for groups of more than six people. Check out instagram.com/moxyyouatx for pictures.