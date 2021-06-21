How 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness became an art champion in Austin

Alex Gonzalez

Special to the American-Statesman

When “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness moved to Austin last March, he was looking forward to beginning production on the sixth season of the Netflix reality series. Immediately taking to the city’s creative culture and Southern hospitality, Van Ness was excited to meet a new group of contenders for major lifestyle changes, or, as they’re referred to on the show, heroes. When the pandemic halted production on “Queer Eye,” Van Ness took up new hobbies and interests.

Like all of us, Van Ness knew he would be confined to his home for an indefinite period of time. During the early stages of quarantine, he looked for ways to spice up his new Austin digs.

“When I moved to Austin, I had lots of wall space, and I wanted to get into some art,” Van Ness tells the American-Statesman. He took to Instagram to find works of art, and through his Explore feed, discovered Philly-based canvas artists A’Driane Nieves and Houston based multidisciplinary artist Lanecia Rouse Tinsley.

“All of their work, though, was up at places where I couldn't get to it or I couldn't see it. And obviously we weren't traveling,” Van Ness says. “So I commissioned a piece from A’Driane. It just was the most beautiful thing I've ever gotten. And that was the same story with the Lanecia. I really wanted to have some of her work in the house, because it just filled me with so much joy.”

Last month, Van Ness partnered with Austin gallery West Chelsea Contemporary to launch “On The Wall,” an exhibit featuring artwork by rising contemporary artists of communities often overlooked and marginalized by the gallery system. The exhibit features work by Nieves, Rouse Tinsley, and Van Ness’ longtime friend, Ben Medansky, a ceramicist based in L.A.

Since moving to Austin, Van Ness has found solace in various forms of art. He enjoys passing time in the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum. Discovering West Chelsea Contemporary also allowed him to learn about various artistic outlets.

“I love art, but I’m not great at making it,” Van Ness says. “(West Chelsea Contemporary) is the first place I've ever been to where I thought to ask questions about art and really learned about what artists’ processes are and what art can represent. It’s really opened me up to a whole world that I never really knew existed.”

Over the past year, as he’s dived into the world of art, Van Ness became friends with the artists whose work he had commissioned. He had Rouse Tinsley appear on an episode of his podcast, “Getting Curious,” where she talked about her child, who was born prematurely and died two hours after birth.

After this podcast conversation, Rouse Tinsley put her phone on airplane mode and decided to revisit those feelings of grief. Over the course of a weekend, she created an abstract piece called “Baptized to the Bone Where the Water Broke.”

“There was a shift happening,” Rouse Tinsley says, “happening in life, but also happening for me creatively. I wanted to create new things, and so I took a number of paintings that I had done prior to quarantine, and I painted over them. I blocked them out with black paint, and began to engage in experimenting and new expressions in my work.”

The piece, comprised of wood panels, acrylic paint, spray paint, textures and found objects, is one of two works of Rouse Tinsley’s in the gallery. The other, “Test of Time,” consists of newspaper clippings from Sunday papers she reads with her husband every week.

“I would take those papers,” Rouse Tinsley says, “and the articles that really grabbed my heart or just lingered with me, I began to place this on the canvas. I would clear paint the layers of newspaper and play with uncertainty. I think one of things people said during quarantine was ‘Oh my gosh, life is so uncertain.’ I was like, ‘Oh, are we just learning that? I kind of always knew that.’ But what does it look like to explore that on my canvases and create something beautiful?”

Like Rouse Tinsley, A’Driane Nieves’ pieces are inspired by life events and memories. Nieves, who lived in Austin from 2012 to 2015, captures the identities that humans embody and develop throughout the course of their lives. Her work aims to create a tangible reflection of trauma and transformative experiences.

In a piece called “My Suppressed Subconscious,” she creates a physical manifestation of trying to recall a childhood memory, but struggling to do so.

“The memory has been softened by time,” Nieves says. “The edges of (the painting) are kind of blurry. It's not necessarily in full focus. It's not really in my working memory, it's definitely much deeper in my subconscious. The piece is really about my process to retrieve that memory and explore the story behind it.”

Another piece of hers, called “My Coming Out Party (Paying Dust to Seeking Your Approval),” was inspired by events Nieves experienced growing up in an abusive household. As a child, Nieves tried to make herself “as invisible as possible” to keep herself out of harm’s way. She developed a lot of people-pleasing behaviors in order to avoid conflict and drawing attention to herself.

“I have spent a lot of years in therapy and in the studio, learning how to decondition myself from those things,” Nieves says. “And so (‘My Coming Out Party’) piece is about that. It's about me kind of declaring that, you know, I'm not going to be burdened by a need for external validation, or approval. And I'm not going to play small or be afraid to be visible.”

“On the Wall” is open at West Chelsea Contemporary until July 11. Van Ness, who along with serving as the exhibit’s curator is in production again for a new season of “Queer Eye,” hopes visitors will leave with new ways to express themselves and reflect on their memories, both good and bad, through a new lens.

During the 15 months he’s lived in Austin, Van Ness has spent a lot of time walking around Lake Austin and Lake Travis and enjoying the city’s “eclectic, nature-oriented” vibe at Mayfield Park, or as he calls it, “the place with the peacocks.” He’s also found comfort in eating P. Terry’s, Tumble 22 and Lupe Tortilla, which offers “the best Mexican food.” On “Queer Eye,” Van Ness encourages his heroes to express themselves through their grooming and styling, but learning more about art has allowed him to embrace other means of self-expression and learn people’s stories through other mediums.

“Art, to me, means expressing yourself and taking whatever your experience in life is, and transmitting it and transforming it into something that can make you feel all sorts of different things,” Van Ness says. “But really, ultimately, it's a way of processing our life experience.”

JVN X WCC ON THE WALL

The Jonathan Van Ness-curated exhibit continues through July 11 at West Chelsea Contemporary, 1009 W. Sixth St. Featuring artists Lanecia Rouse Tinsley, A’Driane Nieves and Ben Medansky.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Information: wcc.art