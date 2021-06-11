Weird but cool: National Sumo Championships coming to Dripping Springs

When you think of Dripping Springs, you think of two people walking up to each other, meeting among the eyes of many gathered people, as the pair engage in an undertaking both intimate and honored by centuries of tradition.

Also, Dripping Springs is known for its ludicrous number of weddings. I'm talking about sumo wrestling.

More:'Beyond Van Gogh' art exhibit's opening night postponed in Austin

Answering the ever-present question, "When will a booming western suburb of Austin host a major sumo wrestling competition," outdoor entertainment venue Dreamland (2770 W. U.S. 290) will bring the National Sumo Championships to Dripping Springs on June 19.

The competition will be held by the U.S. Sumo Federation. Dreamland, which opened earlier this year, also promises a "weekend celebration of Japanese culture" — like Kendo swordfighting, Kyudo archery, Taiko drums and food specialties — and other entertainment, according to an announcement this week.

During the competition, American sumo wrestlers will vie for a national title and a chance at the world championships.

More:Austin cookie bakery Wunderkeks teams with rock stars to help LGBTQ youth

The federation is "dedicated to the mission of sharing sumo with as many people as possible. In accordance with their mission, they sanction sumo tournaments and demonstrations throughout the United States each year. In coordination with the International Sumo Federation, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Nihon University, they have sent both male and female American athletes to train in Japan. With an ever-expanding list of member clubs, they aim to continuously raise the quality of competition within the United States and develop athletes that can compete and win medals on the world stage," according to a news release.

There also will be Kyudo and Kendo demonstrations and sumo pre-tournament matches at 7 p.m. on June 18 at Dreamland. Plus, it will be Father’s Day weekend; according to the announcement, dads will get their first pint for free at the Dreamland taproom. Following the competition on June 19, the venue will play Austin FC's first home game on their big screen at 8 p.m.

General admission costs $20; VIP seating costs $50. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to ussumo.org/2021-nationals-info.