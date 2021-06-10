Everything you need to know before visiting Austin's Wonderspaces

Instagramable art exhibits are returning to the feeds; nature is healing. And one of the most post-worthy spots, the interactive Wonderspaces Austin, is back this summer with four additional exhibits and a new, locally sourced bar menu. Here's everything to know before checking it out.

MORE: Wonderspaces adds new dazzling art installations to Northeast Austin show

What's on display?

This summer, Wonderspaces has added four new exhibits to its space for a total of 13. You can find giant plastic bags that interrogate mass consumerism, string lights that change colors to music, a virtual reality exhibit that explores the journey from life to death, and a wall of things left unsaid, which visitors are invited to write down on a piece of paper and add to the artwork. The full list of works on display can be found here.

How can I get there?

Located in Northeast Austin at 1205 Sheldon Cove, Wonderspaces offers free parking. Additionally, CapMetro's No. 10 bus leaves you about a 10 minute walk from the space.

How do I get tickets, and how much are they?

Don't show up empty-handed — tickets must be purchased online before visiting. Tickets for adults start at $24, with discounts for seniors, children, military, healthcare workers, teachers and students. Wonderspaces also offers an annual membership for $99, which includes unlimited visits to the space and 10% ticket discounts for friends.

When should I go, and how long will I be there?

Wonderspaces is open between Wednesday and Sunday. Once you buy a ticket, you can stay at the space for as long as you want during operating hours, though the average visit is about 75 minutes. Be sure to show up at least 75 minutes before closing time to get in. Operating hours:

Wednesday and Thursday: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Do I have to wear a mask?

You sure do! For now, masks are required for visitors and staff, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Speaking of, what can I eat and drink?

A whole lot of booze. Wonderspaces has debuted a new bar, which emphasizes Austin and Texas-made alcohol. The cocktail menu includes a High Brew spiked iced espresso, a hibiscus mezcal margarita, and the Texas Tiki, a Deep Eddy's lime vodka-based cocktail. You also can find brews from Austin Eastciders, Austin Beer Works and Pinthouse Brewing Co. Popcorn, chips and stroopwafels are on the snack menu.

READ MORE:

The best summer cocktail you’ve ever had is merely a hotel away in Austin

Fitzhugh Road brewery uses wild edibles to make beers that taste like the Hill Country