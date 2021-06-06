Ready for a swim? Here's a look at which Austin pools are open this summer

You put the sweaters up? Yeah, me, too. Even with the rain, it seems Austin temperatures are back in that spicy territory we love to complain about.

Which leads us to an important question: Which swimming pools are open in town? It's June, but the pandemic unsettled a lot of things, like causing a lifeguard shortage. The city stopped hiring lifeguards in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and didn't resume until this March, according to the city website.

"The Aquatics Division does not have enough lifeguards to open all of the pools that would normally open at the beginning of June," the website reads. "Due to a lifeguard shortage caused by a year-long hiring freeze and disruption to training, pools will continue to operate with modified hours and capacity. Expanding hours and opening additional pools will not be possible until enough lifeguards can be trained, certified, and hired."

Here's which Austin swimming pools are open or closed, as of June 4. This list does not include splash pads or wading pools. Go to austintexas.gov/page/pools-splash-pads for the latest updates.

Open

Bartholomew Regional Aquatic Center (1800 E. 51st St.)

Barton Springs Pool (2131 William Barton Drive; this pool currently requires advance reservations)

Big Stacy Neighborhood Pool (700 E. Live Oak St.)

Deep Eddy Regional Aquatic Center (401 Deep Eddy Ave.)

Springwoods Regional Aquatic Center (13320 Lyndhurst St.)

Opening soon

Balcones Neighborhood Pool (12017 Amherst Drive)

Dittmar Neighborhood Pool (1009 W. Dittmar Drive)

Govalle Neighborhood Pool (5200 Bolm Road)

Montopolis Neighborhood Pool (1200 Montopolis Drive)

Parque Zaragoza Neighborhood Pool (2611 Webberville Road)

Rosewood Neighborhood Pool (2300 Rosewood Ave.)

Shipe Neighborhood Pool (4400 Ave. G)

Closed

Brentwood Neighborhood Pool (6710 Arroyo Seco St.)

Canyon Vista Neighborhood Pool (8455 Spicewood Springs Road)

Dick Nichols Community Pool (8011 Beckett Road)

Kennemer Neighborhood Pool (1031 Payton Gin Road)

Murchison Neighborhood Pool (7022 Hart Lane)

Northwest (Beverly S. Sheffield) Regional Aquatic Center (7000 Ardath St.)

Walnut Creek Regional Aquatic Center (12138 N. Lamar Blvd.)

Civitan Neighborhood Pool (513 Vargas Road)

Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Pool (2803 Loyola Lane)

Givens Community Pool (4001 E. 12th St.)

Mabel Davis Regional Aquatic Center (3427 Parker Lane)

Martin Neighborhood Pool (1626 Nash Hernandez Sr. Drive)

Metz Neighborhood Pool (2309 Canterbury St.)

Patterson Neighborhood Pool (4200 Brookview Road)

Dove Springs Community Pool (5801 Ainez Drive)

Garrison Regional Aquatic Center (6001 Menchaca Road)

Gillis Neighborhood Pool (2410 Durwood St.)

Ramsey Neighborhood Pool (4201 Burnet Road)

Reed Neighborhood Pool (2614 Pecos St.)

West Austin Neighborhood Pool (1317 W. 10th St.)

Westenfield Neighborhood Pool (2008 Enfield Road)

