Pflugerville entertainment complex Austin's unveils REVL Social Club amid expansion

Austin's, a longtime entertainment destination in Pflugerville, has opened something special for customers looking for an "upscale" experience. REVL Social Club, a new bar and restaurant area located inside the complex and featuring games and cocktails, recently held its grand opening.

It's still a family attraction, but REVL is geared toward adult guests at Austin's (formerly known as Austin's Park 'n' Pizza). The club is home to several big-screen TVs that will show sports, and there's also billiards, darts, ping pong and street curling lanes (the first in Texas, according to the venue).

There's a full menu of snacks and entrees at REVL, including wings, ahi nachos, salads, burgers, pizzas, steak frites and Frito pie. At the bar: a daily happy hour with a selection of draft beers, wines and craft cocktails like the Pinarita (made with Dulce Vida pineapple-jalapeño tequila, pineapple-citrus juice mix and agave, garnished with candied jalapeño chips).

The social club will also host live music, according to a news release.

In April, Austin's announced that they were rebranding to a shorter version of their name. REVL Social Club is part of an expansion to the facility after a year of construction on the 23-acre property. The Austin's complex also is home to a new indoor roller coaster, a tower drop and a laser tag arena. Other fun at the complex includes go-karts, mini-golf, bowling, a rock wall, arcade games, a carousel, virtual reality rides and more.

Austin's is located at 16231 N. I-35 in Pflugerville. It's open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Go to revlsocial.com for more information on REVL Social Club.