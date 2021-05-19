Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Pflugerville entertainment complex Austin's unveils REVL Social Club amid expansion

Eric Webb
Austin 360
Austin's, the entertainment complex in Pflugerville formerly known as Austin's Park 'n' Pizza, has expanded and now features an indoor roller coaster as well as a new upscale area, REVL Social Club.

Austin's, a longtime entertainment destination in Pflugerville, has opened something special for customers looking for an "upscale" experience. REVL Social Club, a new bar and restaurant area located inside the complex and featuring games and cocktails, recently held its grand opening.

It's still a family attraction, but REVL is geared toward adult guests at Austin's (formerly known as Austin's Park 'n' Pizza). The club is home to several big-screen TVs that will show sports, and there's also billiards, darts, ping pong and street curling lanes (the first in Texas, according to the venue).

There's a full menu of snacks and entrees at REVL, including wings, ahi nachos, salads, burgers, pizzas, steak frites and Frito pie. At the bar: a daily happy hour with a selection of draft beers, wines and craft cocktails like the Pinarita (made with Dulce Vida pineapple-jalapeño tequila, pineapple-citrus juice mix and agave, garnished with candied jalapeño chips). 

The social club will also host live music, according to a news release. 

In April, Austin's announced that they were rebranding to a shorter version of their name. REVL Social Club is part of an expansion to the facility after a year of construction on the 23-acre property. The Austin's complex also is home to a new indoor roller coaster, a tower drop and a laser tag arena. Other fun at the complex includes go-karts, mini-golf, bowling, a rock wall, arcade games, a carousel, virtual reality rides and more.

Austin's is located at 16231 N. I-35 in Pflugerville. It's open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Go to revlsocial.com for more information on REVL Social Club.