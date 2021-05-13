Rodeo Austin announces 2022 dates after two pandemic cancellations

After two years without a little yee and certainly a lack of haw, Rodeo Austin is set to get back in the saddle.

The annual festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, organizers have planned a return for March 12-26, 2022

The multi-week Austin event has roots that go back 80 years. Since the early 1980s, it's taken place mostly at the Travis County Expo Center in East Austin, where visitors find bull riding, mutton bustin', big-name music acts, carnival rides, livestock shows and more.

On March 12, 2020, Rodeo Austin canceled their festivities amid a wave of early pandemic caution.

“Public health and safety remain Rodeo Austin’s top priority,” organizers said in a statement at the time. “At the direction of city of Austin and Travis County officials, Rodeo Austin is heartbroken that 2020 events have been canceled. Rodeo Austin will respectfully comply with the public officials’ orders in an effort to keep the safety and well-being of our community at the forefront."

The public 2021 event didn't happen, either, though some private youth activities still went on.

Tickets for the 2022 rodeo are not on sale yet. Go to rodeoaustin.com for more information.