What you need to know about Barton Springs reservations this summer

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, some activities will look a little different again this summer in Austin. That includes any dips you're planning in the city's beloved, "68-degrees-year-round" watering hole, Barton Springs Pool.

Starting later this month, anyone planning a swim at Barton Springs will need to make a reservation online ahead of time. Two-hour reservation time slots will help the pool "to manage capacity for the safety of staff and guests," according to the city's website. Barton Springs is the only city aquatic facility requiring reservations at this time.

Those who have purchased a season pass, are older than 80 years of age, are city employees and all veterans and active military members will be allowed to enter the pool without a reservation. Anyone accompanying them, however, must have a reservation. At this time, Barton Springs Pool is not accepting group reservations.

How do I make a reservation online?

Reservation slots will open up throughout the summer as follows:

May 10 reservations will open up for May 21, 22, 23, 25

May 17 reservations will open up for May 28, 29, 30

May 24 reservations will open up for all June dates

June 7 reservations will open up for all July dates

July 12 reservations will open up for all August dates

Reservations can be made on the city website, here. A reservation fee will cost Austin residents $2 if they're between 1-11 years of age, $3 for those 12-17, $5 for all adults and $2 for anyone over the age of 61. For non-residents, $4 if they're between 1-11 years of age, $5 for those 12-17, $9 for all adults and $5 for anyone over the age of 61. All payments must be completed online ahead of time.

The pool will remain open to those looking to swim, unsupervised between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. daily. No reservation will be required during this time slot.

How much does a seasonal pass cost?

Those with a seasonal swim pass will not need to reserve a spot ahead of time before visiting Barton Springs. Passes went on sale earlier this week.

Passes will run adult residents $190 and non-residents $280. For other pricing, check the city website.