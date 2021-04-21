Celebrate virtual La Mujer festival with Latinx film, music, dance and art

The 10th La Mujer festival, an "annual celebration of womxn in the arts" presented by the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, kicks off Wednesday evening.

The free event will feature several nights of arts programming. Here's what's on tap.

April 21: "Las Marthas" screening from Cine Las Americas

At 7 p.m., tune in for the film and a Q&A. The official description: "One of the largest celebrations of George Washington’s birthday in the world takes place in the border town of Laredo, Texas. This 116-year-old tradition has evolved into an entire month of inventive reenactments and bicultural celebrations, many of them involving their Mexican sister city, Nuevo Laredo. The most preeminent event of them all, however, is the invitation-only Colonial Ball hosted by the elite Society of Martha Washington."

April 22: "Juana: First (1) Dream" dance performance

Presented by A'lante Flamenco, this dance brings to life Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, the 17th century Mexican nun, scholar, writer and advocate for women’s education. Featuring flamenco guitar and vocals.

April 23: "Yana Wana's Legend of the Bluebonnet"

A theatrical production at 7 p.m. presented by Indigenous Cultures Institute and Teatro Vivo.

April 24: Panels

Tune in for "La Chicana Then & Now: 50 Years of Teaching at UT Austin" at 4 p.m. It's a conversation with current and former teachers of a Chicana studies course at UT. Featuring Evey Chapa, Pat Garcia and Lilia Rosas.

Then at 5 p.m., Martha Cotera and Tori Baltierra appear on a panel titled "Soy Fuerte," about "intergenerational social movements in the Latinx community."

At 6 p.m., "Democratizing the Archive!" will bring Cotera and ATX Barrio Archive's Alan Garcia together to talk about the "importance of documenting and archiving the Latinx community in Austin and beyond."

April 24: Music

Latin Grammy nominee Gina Chavez, all-female ensemble Mariachi Las Coronelas, singer-songwriter Irene Diaz, Latin pop artist Lesly Reynaga and Afro-Chicano futurists Cecilia & the Broken Hearts will all perform. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Go to LaMujerATX.net for more information, including how to watch the festival programming on the MACC's social media channels.