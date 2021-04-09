Eager to swim? You can now reserve pool passes at the iconic Austin Motel — here's how

There wasn't a lot of summer to be had in 2020. Maybe 2021 will be different. Pool passes are now available at Austin Motel, the iconic destination on South Congress Avenue with a kidney-shaped swimming hole.

Reservations are required. Pool passes are available for three-hour blocks from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. They cost $20 per person Monday-Thursday and $40 per person Friday-Sunday. The pool is taking reservations through October.

Austin Motel's pool reservation rules

"The pool bar will be open for the duration of all time slots serving up seasonal cocktails and fare," according to the motel website. If you're more than 10 minutes late for your time slot, the staff will offer it to the next person on waitlist.

And there are night passes for adults, too, for $15 from 5 to 10 p.m. daily. The same reservation rules apply.

The reservation page mentions pandemic safety protocols like limited capacity and a mask policy. To make a reservation and get more info, go to austinmotel.com/event/pool-passes.

