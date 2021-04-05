Watch Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius in the trailer for 'Loki'

A tease of what the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks like is here. The trailer for "Loki" shows Tom Hiddleston reprising his role, but whether he is a hero or villain in the series coming to Disney+ this summer is not clear.

Performing opposite Hiddleston is a University of Texas alumnus, Owen Wilson, who plays the role of Mobius M. Mobius, according to IMDB.

In terms of timeline, the series takes place following the events of "Avengers: Endgame" in which Loki created an alternative timeline. In the trailer, Mobius tells Loki that his organization protects the flow of time. Because Loki stole the tesseract and broke the flow of time, he will be required to help fix it.

Loki is later seen entering a street scene with guards and Mobius wearing a suit with the label "variant" on his back. Whether or not the "variant" or Mobius can be trusted remains a question.

"You've literally stabbed people in the back like 50 times," Mobius says.

"Well, I'd never do it again," Loki responds.

Watch the full trailer here:

When is Loki's release date?

The Disney+ series will follow the release of "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" when it begins streaming on June 11. The series will consist of six episodes.

Next up in the MCU Universe in terms of a streaming series is a show called "What If...?" that's based on the comic book series that examines what might have happened if major world events had not taken place.