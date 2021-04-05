Eeyore's Birthday Party canceled again in Austin for 2021

Eeyore's Birthday Party has been canceled for the second year in a row, organizers have announced.

"It is with deep sadness that Friends of the Forest must announce Eeyores Birthday Party 2021 is canceled," reads a statement posted to the event website. "Protecting our herd is the Eeyore way. The event returns next year as the pandemic allows. Thank you for your support and we will see you next year, be kind and we will get by, we will survive…"

The 2020 edition of the event had been set for April 25, but it was called off a month prior as the coronavirus pandemic shut down live entertainment in Austin.

Photos:Eeyore's Birthday celebration in 2016

Lloyd Birdwell started the iconic Austin event in 1964 to celebrate the birthday of the depressed donkey from A.A. Milne’s “Winnie-the-Pooh,” who likes to complain that no one remembers his birthday. Over the decades, it's turned into an annual spring festival at Pease Park where it's common to see drum circles, face paint and wild costumes. It also has become a fundraiser for area nonprofits.

