McConaughey's relief event to feature Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr. and more

When Matthew McConaughey realized the level of devastation wreaked by the deadly winter storm that hit his home state in February, he said he wanted to do whatever he could to aid people in recovering from what he called the largely “invisible disaster” inside so many people’s homes.

So, he went to his formidable Rolodex and started making a bunch of calls. And McConaughey said he got a lot of quick yesses from top-tier musicians, actors and big businesses when he asked if they’d participate in a fundraiser that he and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, were quickly putting together.

McConaughey will host the We’re Texas virtual concert and fundraiser on March 21. The night will feature some of the biggest names in Texas music, with an eclectic mix of talent that includes performances from Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett, George Strait, Leon Bridges, Kelly Clarkson and Texas-raised Post Malone.

The free concert, which will also feature celebrity presenters, will stream on McConaughey’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/matthewmcconaughey) at 7 p.m. March 21 and air on Spectrum News 1 throughout the state. Viewers will be able to donate via a link on YouTube as well as through the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation’s website.

Previous:We asked Matthew McConaughey about the soul of Austin — here’s what he said

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation Texas Relief Fund, which has been supporting the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, Salvation Army of Texas, Save the Children, Team Rubicon Disaster Response and the St. Bernard Project’s Winter Storm Response.

“Most Texans want to help themselves but there’s a lot of people who want to help themselves who do not have the ability to help themselves right now,” McConaughey told the American-Statesman on Thursday.

The production, presented by founding sponsors Dell Technologies, Reliant Energy and Salesforce, will also highlight Texans impacted by the storm, with features on stories of struggle and perseverance. McConaughey said the evening will pull at the heartstrings, but he hopes the night feels more like a revival than a somber reflection on tragedy.

“Let’s evangelize some good stuff and share with the world our music and our specific problem we have right now and give everyone the means to help fix something that is fixable and needs immediate fixing,” McConaughey said.

From 2020:Watch Austin360’s full interview with Matthew McConaughey