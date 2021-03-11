Dave Chappelle returns to Stubb's in Austin for a run of 3 rescheduled shows

Dave Chappelle was in the middle of a Red River Cultural District residency at Stubb's BBQ when he tested positive for COVID-19 in January, a few days after photos of the comedian hanging out with Elon Musk and Grimes went viral.

Chappelle canceled several shows that were still on the books.

Now he's back for a three-night run on March 16, 17 and 19. Tickets to the shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and, as before, they are not cheap.

Tickets are sold in tables of two, four or six tickets. For the first night, which is a double bill featuring Chappelle and Joe Rogan, the going rate is $350 a ticket. For the following two dates billed as Chappelle and friends, tickets run $200-$350.

Related:SXSW Online 2021 will bring comedy sets from around the U.S.

Each ticket holder will receive a rapid COVID-19 antigen test upon arrival and the venue is requiring masks at all times, even while seated, except when eating or drinking. More details on the venue's website.