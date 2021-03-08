Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Watch live: Austin musicians, industry workers discuss lifted mask mandate, loosened restrictions

Amanda O'Donnell
Austin 360
A woman passes a sign advising people to wear their masks outside Amy's Ice Creams on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded the state wide mask mandate Tuesday afternoon with plans for businesses to open at 100 percent capacity next week.

The Monday Music Mashup takes viewers into the heart of the Austin music scene without leaving the safety and comfort of their own homes.

For this week’s episode, host Deborah Sengupta Stith has gathered a panel of musicians and industry folk to talk about the outlook for Austin music a year after the pandemic shutdown and a week after Governor Abbott removed COVID safety restrictions.

We'll be joined by Audrey Campbell from Pleasure Venom, pop artist Mobley, James Moody from Mohawk Austin, Nakia Reynoso from Austin Texas Musicians and Reenie Harwood Collins from Health Alliance for Austin Musicians

Watch the discussion, live, here: