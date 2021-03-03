Here's a list of Austin businesses still requiring masks during pandemic

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday the state won't mandate wearing face masks in public anymore. A groundswell of Austin businesses have said that's not going to change their safety policies.

Despite the recommendations of health experts to maintain safety protocols at a crucial moment in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Abbott announced that he will lift the state mask mandate and remove capacity limits from businesses starting March 10. Individual businesses, according to the governor, can still set their own safety protocols, and many Austin businesses are doing just that.

Here's a list of restaurants and stores in town keeping their mask policies, according to social media posts. This list is not comprehensive, but if you see a major omission, email us at features@statesman.com. Visit individual websites or social media accounts for the specifics of their mask policies.

4th Tap Brewing Co-op

Atown

Adelbert's Brewery

Alamo Drafthouse

ATX Cocina

Austin Beerworks

Austin Books and Comics

Austin Tattoo Company

Avenue Barber Shop

Aviary Wine + Kitchen

Aviator Nation

B.D. Riley's

Barbarella

Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches

Bennu Coffee

Beerburg Brewing

Better Half

Big Top Candy Shop

Bird Bird Biscuit

Birds Barbershop

Black Sheep

Black Star Co-op

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In

BookPeople

Bouldin Creek Cafe

Buenos Aires Cafe

The Brew and Brew

The Brewtorium

Buddy's Burgers

Burro Grilled Cheese

Capital City Bakery

The Cavalier

Cenote

Chez Zee

Circle Brewing Co.

Clark's

Coconut Club

Contigo

Counter Culture

Crema Bakery & Cafe

Cuantos Tacos

Discada

Dolce Neve

Dough Boys

Dragon's Lair

Draughthouse

Drinks Lounge

Drink.Well

East Austin Hotel

East Side King

East Side Pies

Elizabeth St. Cafe

Emmer & Rye, Hestia, Kalimotxo, TLV and Henbit

Epoch Coffee

Esby

Feathers Boutique

Flyrite Chicken

Foreign & Domestic

Frazier's Long & Low

Gabriela's Downtown

Galaxy Cafe

Garden Seventeen

Greater Goods Coffee Co.

Guero's Taco Bar

Halcyon Coffee

Hank's

Haymaker

Hi Sign Brewing

Hideout Coffee House

Hold Out Brewing

Hopsquad Brewing

Hotel Vegas and the Volstead

House Wine

Independence Brewing

Intero

Jeffrey's

Jo's Coffee

Joann's Fine Foods

Josephine House

Juiceland

June's All-Day

Juniper

Justine's Brasserie

Kebabalicious

Kellie's Baking Co.

Kinda Tropical

Komé Sushi Kitchen

Lamberts

Lamppost Coffee

Lick Honest Ice Creams

Lil' Nonna's

The Little Darlin'

Live Oak Brewing Co.

Lola's Donuts

Loro

Lou's

Magnolia Cafe

Mary's Cafe

Mattie's

Medici Roasting

Monkey See Monkey Do

Mour Cafe

El Naranjo

Nate's Baked Goods and Coffee

Neighborhood Sushi

Nervous Charlie's Bagels

Nickel City

Nissi VegMex

Nixta Taqueria

No Good Tattoo

Nom Burgers

Noodle Alley

Old Thousand

OMG Squee Sweets

Once Over Coffee

One Taco

Parts & Labour

P. Terry's

Paramount Theatre

Pasta & Co.

Patchouli Joe's

Patika Coffee

Patrizi's

Perla's

PhoNatic

Picnik

Pinthouse Pizza

Plow Bao

Pool Burger

Possum Pizza

Quack's 43rd Street Bakery and other Quack's locations

Radio Coffee and Beer

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, Domo Alley-Gato, DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya and DipDipDip Pop-Up

Red Stella Salon

Revival Coffee

Revolution Vegan Kitchen

Roaring Fork

Rockstar Bagels

Room Service Vintage

Roosevelt Room

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

Sa-Tén Coffee

Salt & Time

Salty Sow

Sawyer & Co.

Second Bar + Kitchen

Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar

Smokin' Beauty

Soup Peddler

Sour Duck Market

Southern Heights Brewing Co.

Spokesman Coffee

St. Elmo Brewing Company

Stouthaus Coffee

Succulent Native

Suerte

Sugar Mama's Bakeshop

Sway Thai

Swedish Hill

Sweet Ritual

Taquero Mucho

El Taquito

Terra Toys

Thai-Kun

TLC Austin

Tumble 22

La Tunita 512

Uchi and Uchiko

Uncle Nicky's

Uroko

Vaquero Taco

The Vegan Nom

Veracruz All Natural

Via 313

Vic and Al's

Vida Pura Juicery

Vinaigrette

Violet Crown Cinema

Vista Brewing

Waterloo Records

Wheatsville Co-op

Wholy Bagel

Wu Chow

Yellow Jacket Social Club

Zilker Brewing Co.

ZuZu