Here's a list of Austin businesses still requiring masks during pandemic
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday the state won't mandate wearing face masks in public anymore. A groundswell of Austin businesses have said that's not going to change their safety policies.
Despite the recommendations of health experts to maintain safety protocols at a crucial moment in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Abbott announced that he will lift the state mask mandate and remove capacity limits from businesses starting March 10. Individual businesses, according to the governor, can still set their own safety protocols, and many Austin businesses are doing just that.
Here's a list of restaurants and stores in town keeping their mask policies, according to social media posts. This list is not comprehensive, but if you see a major omission, email us at features@statesman.com. Visit individual websites or social media accounts for the specifics of their mask policies.
4th Tap Brewing Co-op
Atown
Adelbert's Brewery
Alamo Drafthouse
ATX Cocina
Austin Beerworks
Austin Books and Comics
Austin Tattoo Company
Avenue Barber Shop
Aviary Wine + Kitchen
Aviator Nation
B.D. Riley's
Barbarella
Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches
Bennu Coffee
Beerburg Brewing
Better Half
Big Top Candy Shop
Bird Bird Biscuit
Birds Barbershop
Black Sheep
Black Star Co-op
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
BookPeople
Bouldin Creek Cafe
Buenos Aires Cafe
The Brew and Brew
The Brewtorium
Buddy's Burgers
Burro Grilled Cheese
Capital City Bakery
The Cavalier
Cenote
Chez Zee
Circle Brewing Co.
Clark's
Coconut Club
Contigo
Counter Culture
Crema Bakery & Cafe
Cuantos Tacos
Discada
Dolce Neve
Dough Boys
Dragon's Lair
Draughthouse
Drinks Lounge
Drink.Well
East Austin Hotel
East Side King
East Side Pies
Elizabeth St. Cafe
Emmer & Rye, Hestia, Kalimotxo, TLV and Henbit
Epoch Coffee
Esby
Feathers Boutique
Flyrite Chicken
Foreign & Domestic
Frazier's Long & Low
Gabriela's Downtown
Galaxy Cafe
Garden Seventeen
Greater Goods Coffee Co.
Guero's Taco Bar
Halcyon Coffee
Hank's
Haymaker
Hi Sign Brewing
Hideout Coffee House
Hold Out Brewing
Hopsquad Brewing
Hotel Vegas and the Volstead
House Wine
Independence Brewing
Intero
Jeffrey's
Jo's Coffee
Joann's Fine Foods
Josephine House
Juiceland
June's All-Day
Juniper
Justine's Brasserie
Kebabalicious
Kellie's Baking Co.
Kinda Tropical
Komé Sushi Kitchen
Lamberts
Lamppost Coffee
Lick Honest Ice Creams
Lil' Nonna's
The Little Darlin'
Live Oak Brewing Co.
Lola's Donuts
Loro
Lou's
Magnolia Cafe
Mary's Cafe
Mattie's
Medici Roasting
Monkey See Monkey Do
Mour Cafe
El Naranjo
Nate's Baked Goods and Coffee
Neighborhood Sushi
Nervous Charlie's Bagels
Nickel City
Nissi VegMex
Nixta Taqueria
No Good Tattoo
Nom Burgers
Noodle Alley
Old Thousand
OMG Squee Sweets
Once Over Coffee
One Taco
Parts & Labour
P. Terry's
Paramount Theatre
Pasta & Co.
Patchouli Joe's
Patika Coffee
Patrizi's
Perla's
PhoNatic
Picnik
Pinthouse Pizza
Plow Bao
Pool Burger
Possum Pizza
Quack's 43rd Street Bakery and other Quack's locations
Radio Coffee and Beer
Ramen Tatsu-Ya, Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, Domo Alley-Gato, DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya and DipDipDip Pop-Up
Red Stella Salon
Revival Coffee
Revolution Vegan Kitchen
Roaring Fork
Rockstar Bagels
Room Service Vintage
Roosevelt Room
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Sa-Tén Coffee
Salt & Time
Salty Sow
Sawyer & Co.
Second Bar + Kitchen
Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar
Smokin' Beauty
Soup Peddler
Sour Duck Market
Southern Heights Brewing Co.
Spokesman Coffee
St. Elmo Brewing Company
Stouthaus Coffee
Succulent Native
Suerte
Sugar Mama's Bakeshop
Sway Thai
Swedish Hill
Sweet Ritual
Taquero Mucho
El Taquito
Terra Toys
Thai-Kun
TLC Austin
Tumble 22
La Tunita 512
Uchi and Uchiko
Uncle Nicky's
Uroko
Vaquero Taco
The Vegan Nom
Veracruz All Natural
Via 313
Vic and Al's
Vida Pura Juicery
Vinaigrette
Violet Crown Cinema
Vista Brewing
Waterloo Records
Wheatsville Co-op
Wholy Bagel
Wu Chow
Yellow Jacket Social Club
Zilker Brewing Co.
ZuZu