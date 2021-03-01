Watch live: We're talking the evolution of Austin's hip-hop scene on today's Monday Music Mashup

Austin360 Staff

Happy Monday (Music Mashup), y'all!

In this series we take you deep into the heart of the Austin Music Scene without leaving the safety and comfort of your own home. Today, our host, and Austin360 music writer, Deborah Sengupta Stith is joined by Deezie Brown and Jake Lloyd to talk about their excellent new EP "Geto Gala," the evolution of Austin's hip-hop scene and what it's like to release new music in the middle of the worst winter storm in decades.

Watch live, below: