Matthew McConaughey organizing virtual fundraiser for Texas winter storm relief efforts

Austin’s so-called minister of culture and the most famous professor at the University of Texas is throwing his considerable weight behind relief efforts in his home state.

Matthew McConaughey announced on social media Sunday night that he and wife Camilla, with his Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, will be throwing a virtual fundraiser in the next two weeks to “directly help the necessary long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need.”

Given McConaughey’s connection in music and entertainment circles in Texas and beyond, expect some big names to lend their voices to the fundraiser. McConaughey says he will post information daily on his Instagram giving people advice on how to keep safe, find resources, volunteer and support others. He also asks Texans to check on their neighbors during these difficult times.

The recent New York Times-bestselling author said in his Instagram message Sunday night that he and Camila are “presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas.”

An Instagram post from Camilla McConaughey last week mentions Meals on Wheels America, Austin Area Urban League, Boys and Girls Club of Austin and Baby2Baby as organizations the couple has been supporting.

Follow McConaughey on Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date on his plans.

Many in have stepped up in the past week to support the Central Texas community after the storm and during the widespread power and water outages, including aid organizations like Good Work Austin and DAWA; big brands like Deep Eddy Vodka and Whole Foods; and even national political figures like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

