Stacey Abrams among big names added to SXSW lineup

South by Southwest organizers on Thursday announced that politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams will appear as a keynote for this year’s festival.

Abrams is set for a conversation with author N.K. Jemisin (“The City We Became”) during the fest, which will go virtual this year from March 16-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s festival was the first major event canceled in the early days of the pandemic last spring.

The festival also announced several other big names from the worlds of entertainment and business as featured speakers and featured session participants for the 2021 event. “Titanic” filmmaker and National Geographic “explorer at large” James Cameron will talk about the making of Disney+ documentary “Secrets of the Whales” with National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry. “Tapestry” singer/songwriter Carole King will appear in conversation with Sony Music Publishing exec Jon Platt. Also: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Michael Rainey Jr., Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller and Joseph Sikora will discuss the universe of the Starz show “Power.”

As expected from SXSW, this year’s panel topics span the zeitgeist, with sessions on subjects like the Tulsa Race Massacre, gene editing, the future of music venues, COVID-19, space exploration, Indigenous communities’ roles in conservation efforts, amplifying the voices of Black athletes and more. Some other notable names appearing in sessions:

• Olympian Alexi Pappas in conversation with actor/comedian Bill Hader about mental health

• Singer/actress Demi Lovato in conversation with artist and writer ALOK about gender identity

• Austin jewelry designer Kendra Scott and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talking about entrepreneurship in Texas

• TV showrunner and Austinite Noah Hawley and musician Andrew Bird discussing “how a concert in Austin lead to Bird’s acting debut” in Hawley’s “Fargo” series

• Filmmakers Andrew and Joe Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”) in conversation with actress/director/producer Elizabeth Banks about new film “Cherry”

• Comedians and talk show hosts Samantha Bee and Amber Ruffin in a “Late Night Girls Club” session

More big names now on the schedule include entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, internet star David Dobrik, philanthropist Melinda Gates, actress/scientist Miyam Bialik, filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, football player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, writer/podcast host Lori Gottlieb, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, DJ Steve Aoki, musician Imogen Heap, author Walter Isaacson, journalist Katie Couric, TV showrunner Bill Lawrence and comedians/media personalities Desus Nice and the Kid Mero.

“We're truly excited about the remarkable range of creative talent and innovators that we've announced today as part of SXSW Online,” Hugh Forrest, SXSW chief programming officer, said in a statement. “In the 30 plus years of SXSW, we’ve showcased so many incredible voices who have shown tremendous courage and leadership, which is why we're excited to add Nobel Peace Prize nominee Stacey Abrams as a keynote for 2021. Moreover, her conversation with science fiction writer N.K. Jemisin taps into the kind of creative energy that only happens at SXSW.”

On Wednesday, SXSW also released the full slate for its film festival. “Alone Together,” a documentary about pop artist Charli XCX, and “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free,” a film about the late rock star, were added as headlining films.

For more information on the schedule and how to attend, go to sxsw.com.