Grab your sweetheart and snap a shot at Valentine's Day photo frame in Austin

Love is in the air. (It's the only good thing in the air right now.) If you're looking to mark Valentine's Day with a little something for the 'gram, look no further than the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

The venue near Lady Bird Lake is setting up a photo frame on its H-E-B Terrace from Feb. 8-14 for members of the public to take snapshots with their sweethearts. (Or by yourself, or with your enemies. I think anything goes.) The wooden frame will be decorated with Valentine's Day finery.

First responders and frontline healthcare workers will be able to stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 14 for a complimentary picture taken by a professional photographer. Those eligible must preregister at bit.ly/35MAwPv; complimentary parking will be available in the Palmer Events Center garage for them. The frame will be closed to the public during those times.

"For the health and safety of all guests, we ask that everyone entering the Long Center grounds practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times," organizers said in a news release.