Zombies take over Round Rock's Chisholm Trail Road for ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ filming

Sabrina LeBoeuf

Working from home today in Round Rock might be the safest option, seeing as how zombies have taken over Chisholm Trail Road.

'Fear the Walking Dead' zombies to force closure of Round Rock's Chisholm Trail

From now until 9 p.m., Chisholm Trail Road will be blocked off from Old Settlers Boulevard to U.S. 79 for “Fear the Walking Dead” filming. Those on the road should expect detours.

And, well, zombies.

Thankfully, the zombies have agreed to stay within the reserved location, so there should be reason for worry about an imminent zombie apocalypse. “Fear the Walking Dead” fans can expect to see the AMC’s show return on April 11.

Here’s how film crews turned the Dell Diamond into a ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ set