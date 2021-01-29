The Austin airport finally has a Whataburger. Well, sort of.

Sabrina LeBoeuf

While you can’t get a patty melt while waiting to board your flight at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just yet, Whataburger has given local travelers the next best option: a new location in the airport's nearby cell phone parking lot.

Located at 2901 Spirit of Texas Drive, travelers can now pick up their Texas fast-food favorites when departing or arriving at ABIA.

Folks can dine-in from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the drive-thru will operate 24/7. The restaurant seats up to 72 customers, and the decor will feature murals of local icons.

