'The Don of Dancehalls is gone': Musicians, artists remember Broken Spoke owner James White

James White, the owner of the legendary South Austin dance hall the Broken Spoke for more than 50 years, died at 81, his family confirmed Sunday.

Musicians who have played at the Broken Spoke and artists around Texas are remembering the man who created one of the city's best-known music venues.

"I met James in 1973. All the dances,movie shoots,music videos James always opened the Spoke door for us and made us feel like family," Austin musician Ray Benson wrote in a tweet Sunday.

"James was one of the most magnanimous and generally nice people -- with a capital "N" -- in this world," Benson told the Statesman.

Country music writer Kelly Willis wrote on Twitter that White was "a legend in our community."

Broken Spoke's message

A message posted on Broken Spoke's Facebook page says that White is "up in Honky Tonk Heaven."

"This man is a legend and Austin, Texas and country music is better because of him," the message reads.

Austin and Texas musicians react

Other artists took to Twitter to share their thoughts and memories of White: