For a second time, coronavirus reins in sprawling Rodeo Austin

For the second year in a row, Rodeo Austin has been forced to cancel its March public events because of the coronavirus crisis.

The multi-week Austin fandango that traces its roots back 80 years has, since the early 1980s, taken place mostly at the Travis County Expo Center in East Austin.

Yet parts of that center, including the main arena, are currently in use as staging points for distributing essential COVID-19 supplies.

Because of that, Rodeo Austin will present only privately attended youth events, such as the Junior Livestock Show, Ag Mechanics Competition, Ultimate Scramble and Youth Auction.

That means that the ProRodeo, carnival, fair and BBQ Austin will be postponed, although it's possible they could be rescheduled later in 2021, according to rodeo leaders.

"We believe it takes grit to grow the next generation," rodeo leaders said in statement. "Since 1938, we've (had) a mission with a rodeo that has brought heritage and entertainment to our community. ... Rodeo Austin looks forward to seeing you at our events in the future!"

