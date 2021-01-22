Dave Chappelle's Austin shows canceled after comedian tests positive for COVID-19

Just a couple days after photos that show Dave Chappelle hanging out in Austin with other celebrities went viral, the legendary comedian has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming comedy shows at Stubb's this week.

A spokeswoman for Chappelle confirmed the positive coronavirus test results to the Associated Press, which reported the news on Friday, adding that the performer is asymptomatic currently.

That means that Chappelle's residency at Stubbs, with show's set for Thursday-Sunday and Tuesday, have been called off. They're marked as canceled on the Stubb's website as of Friday morning. According to the Associated Press, refunds will be available for ticketholders at the point of purchase.

Some of those shows were a double bill with comic and podcaster Joe Rogan. In the early hours of Friday, Rogan posted about the cancellations on Instagram, saying the shows would be rescheduled.

Rogan added that "because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week."

Earlier this week, photos of Rogan, Chappelle, billionaire Elon Musk, musician Grimes and other celebrities hanging out at Stubb's went viral. In the photos, no one is seen wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

The shows were the latest in a string of performances by Chappelle at the Red River Cultural District venue that began last fall. As much of Austin's live entertainment scene remains shut down, the performances were outliers in an area that's seen record COVID-19 numbers since the holidays. The city is in Stage 5 pandemic risk-based guidelines, the highest level. Attendees to Chappelle's shows have been required to take COVID-19 rapid tests before entry, according to organizers.

Rogan, who recently confirmed a move to Texas on his show, reportedly built his new studio in the Austin area. Musk, a friend of Rogan's, also has confirmed a move to the Lone Star State, and he's building a Tesla factory in southeastern Travis County. Grimes and Musk are partners and share a son, famously named X Æ A-12.

