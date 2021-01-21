Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk and Grimes have been hanging out in Austin

Matthew McConaughey at Whole Foods? Jared Padalecki at Austin City Limits Music Festivals? Those are celebrity sightings we're used to in the capital of Texas. But these days, there seem to be new stars among us.

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan, Tesla founder Elon Musk, comedian Dave Chappelle and musician Grimes have been hanging out in Austin, according to several social media posts.

"Fun times with some really (expletive) cool people at @stubbsaustin!" Rogan captioned a group photo on Instagram, which he reposted from comedian Donnell Rawlings.

This isn't really a surprise. Rogan, after confirming a move to Texas on his show, reportedly built his new studio here in town. Musk, a friend of Rogan's, has confirmed a move to the Lone Star State, and he's building a Tesla factory in southeastern Travis County. Grimes and Musk are partners and share a son, famously named X Æ A-12. And Chappelle has performed a number of stand-up sets at Stubb's in the Red River Cultural District lately — rare examples of live entertainment in Austin — including some with Rogan also on the bill. There are two more shows lined up Thursday and in the coming days, in fact.

Also seen in Rogan's post: comedians Rawlings Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer and Ron White (some of whom Stubb's guests might remember from the stage).

Austin restaurateur C.K. Chin also posted a group photo to his Instagram feed, where he's seen at Stubb's with Rogan, Chappelle, Musk and Grimes.

And wait, there's more. Jesse James (mechanic/TV personality/ex of Austin business owner Sandra Bullock/subject of controversy over Nazi imagery in the past) and the Undertaker (aka Mark William Calaway, of wrestling fame), both of whom have Austin ties, appeared in a photo with Rogan and Musk at Stubb's.

The Stubb's shows have required COVID-19 screenings prior to entry, according to the venue, though there's little social distancing to be found in the photos posted to social media.

One more star sighting for the road: Chappelle photobombed a couple's wedding photos at the Line Hotel, according to NBC News.

