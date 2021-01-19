Quiz: Think you know Austin? Here are 30 trivia questions only true Austinites can answer

The more things change in Austin, the more one thing is true: A lot's happened in here.

We're the Live Music Capital of the World. We've been called the Third Coast of the film industry. More than a few celebrities call our city home. We're a world-class food town these days, especially for the good stuff (barbecue and tacos, natch). We bleed burnt orange. Oh, and we just so happen to be the capital of the great state of Texas.

Test your knowledge of the weirdest city in America with our quiz. Answers are at the bottom of the story. No cheating.

1. To which fraternity did actor Matthew McConaughey belong when he was a student at the University of Texas at Austin?

A) Kappa Sigma

B) Delta Tau Delta

C) Sigma Chi

D) Beta Upsilon Chi

E) Pi Kappa Alpha

2. Near the end of Austin director Richard Linklater’s “Slacker,” a few of the characters end up seeing a band for a few seconds in a club. What band was it?

A) Ed Hall

B) Cherubs

C) Butthole Surfers

D) Crust

E) Fastball

3. Below what present-day Austin restaurant are the beer vaults of one of Austin’s first commercial brewers, Johann Schneider?

A) Lamberts Downtown Barbecue

B) Italic

C) La Condesa

D) The Capital Grille

E) Comedor

4. How many of the city's famous moon towers were originally built? Seventeen still exist.

A) 18

B) 20

C) 21

D) 31

E) 27

5. Gus Garcia was Austin's first elected Hispanic mayor, but another Hispanic trailblazer first served in the office on an acting basis for three months in 1983. Who was it?

A) Gonzalo Barrientos

B) John Treviño Jr.

C) Richard Moya

D) Johnny Limón

E) Edward Rendon Sr.

6. Actress Sandra Bullock used to own Bess Bistro in downtown Austin before it closed. What spot in town does the "Gravity" star still own?

A) Walton’s Fancy & Staple

B) Nau's Enfield Drug

C) Royal Blue Grocery

D) Devil May Care

E) House Wine

7. The members of rock duo Black Pumas are Grammy nominees now, but in what Austin club did Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada first introduce audiences to the project through a residency?

A) The Continental Club

B) C-Boy's Heart & Soul

C) Cheer Up Charlies

D) Saxon Pub

E) Sahara Lounge

8. What was the city's first newspaper, according to the Texas State Historical Handbook?

A) The Austin City Gazette

B) The Austin American

C) The Austin Statesman

D) The Austin Chronicle

E) The Austin Democrat

9. The site on the western frontier that would become Austin was chosen by a commission appointed by the Texas Congress in 1839. The commission was directed to see the site by which early Texas leader?

A) Sam Houston

B) Stephen F. Austin

C) David G. Burnet

D) Mirabeau B. Lamar

E) Anson Jones

10. In what Texas town was Academy Award-winning actress, former Austinite and UT alum Renée Zellweger born?

A) Mesquite

B) Boerne

C) Katy

D) West Lake Hills

E) Conroe

11. During the mid-19th century, what Native American tribe lived prominently near present-day Austin, even reportedly camping in what's now Republic Square Park?

A) Comanche

B) Apache

C) Cherokee

D) Tonkawa

E) Cheyenne

12) Austin City Limits Music Festival has given the stage to a bunch of artists over the years. But which of these never actually played the fest in Zilker Park?

A) Björk

B) Billy Idol

C) Amy Winehouse

D) Al Green

E) Skrillex

13) You might know that Zach Theatre is named after Austin actor Zachary Scott, who also found a career in the Golden Age of Hollywood. He co-starred with fellow Texan Joan Crawford in three feature films: "Hollywood Canteen," "Mildred Pierce" and what other movie?

A) "Flamingo Road"

B) "The Southerner"

C) "Johnny Guitar"

D) "Grand Hotel"

E) "Colt .45"

14. Where did guitar great Gary Clark Jr. go to high school?

A) Crockett High School

B) Lanier High School

C) Hays High School

D) Austin High School

E) Vandegrift High School

15. In the late 1800s, Austin's William Sydney Porter — the prolific short story writer better known as O. Henry — founded a humor publication with the same name as which popular magazine?

A) Time

B) Vogue

C) Cosmopolitan

D) Esquire

E) Rolling Stone

16. José Antonio Menchaca, the veteran for whom Menchaca Road is believed to be named, most famously served in what Texas Revolution battle?

A) Goliad

B) San Jacinto

C) The Alamo

D) Refugio

E) Concepción

17. What year was the first Gay and Lesbian Pride Fiesta, the ancestor to the annual Austin Pride celebration, held?

A) 1977

B) 1985

C) 1989

D) 1990

E) 1995

18. Which fashion designer was born in Austin?

A) Christian Siriano

B) Marc Jacobs

C) Betsey Johnson

D) Donna Karan

E) Tom Ford

19) Which pair of famous Austin names are siblings?

A) Jewelry designer Kendra Scott and tennis player Andy Roddick

B) Football player Ricky Williams and Olympic track star Sanya Richards-Ross

C) Former UT football coach Mack Brown and journalist Liz Carpenter

D) Director Robert Rodriguez and musician Patricia Vonne

E) Actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki

20) Tex-Mex institution Matt's El Rancho is famous for its Bob Armstrong dip. What are the main ingredients?

A) Queso, guacamole and ground beef

B) Refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

C) Guacamole and carnitas

D) Queso, black beans and pico de gallo

E) Refried beans, ground beef, shredded cheese and salsa verde

21. Austin's Barbara Jordan broke many barriers: first woman in the Texas Senate, first Black woman to act as governor (for a day), first woman and first Black person to give the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention ... the list goes on. What Texas journalist once compared interviewing the great orator to being "a bit like grilling God"?

A) Molly Ivins

B) Dan Rather

C) Bob Schieffer

D) Kinky Friedman

E) John Kelso

22. The Goddess of Liberty currently on top of the state Capitol is a replica. Where's the original?

A) Displayed inside the Capitol building.

B) On exhibit at the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum.

C) Stored in the Smithsonian.

D) Destroyed by a storm soon after installation in 1888.

E) Sold to a private collector during the Great Depression and since lost to history.

23. While Janis Joplin lived in Austin in the early 1960s, what was the name of the folk band was she a part of?

A) The Old Hill Country Band

B) The Brazos Players

C) The Waller Creek Boys

D) The Joplinettes

E) The Armadillos

24. Who kicked off BookPeople's half-century tradition of hosting renowned authors for public events, back when the store was known as Grok Books?

A) Ram Dass

B) Timothy Leary

C) Joan Didion

D) Kurt Vonnegut

E) Gloria Steinem

25. What song was Willie Nelson's first No. 1 single on the country charts?

A) "On the Road Again"

B) "Georgia on My Mind"

C) "Blue Skies"

D) "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain"

E) "Shotgun Willie"

26. What professional football team was the first to count Texas Longhorn alums among its roster during a Super Bowl game, according to Sports Illustrated?

A) Miami Dolphins

B) Dallas Cowboys

C) Oakland Raiders

D) Green Bay Packers

E) New York Jets

27. Which 2000s pop star filmed a music video for one of their songs at UT?

A) Ryan Cabrera

B) Ashlee Simpson

C) Jessica Simpson

D) Lil Bow Wow

E) Mandy Moore

28. Cookie delivery company Tiff's Treats was founded in Austin by Tiffany Taylor and Leon Chen in 1999. Which of the following is not a current standard flavor of cookie on their menu?

A) peanut butter chocolate chip

B) chocolate chip pecan

C) oatmeal raisin

D) snickerdoodle

E) double chocolate

29. How tall is former Texas Longhorn basketball star and current NBA player Kevin Durant?

A) 6 feet, 10 inches

B) 6 feet, 9 inches

C) 6 feet, 8 inches

D) 6 feet, 7 inches

E) 6 feet, 6 inches

30) Which of the following is not a name that Austin's been commonly known by — either in a past life or as a nickname?

A) Waterloo

B) City of the Violet Crown

C) Silicon Hills

D) The Music Metropolis

E) Bat City

ANSWERS: 1 is B. 2 is A. 3 is C. 4 is D. 5 is B. 6 is A. 7 is B. 8 is A. 9 is D. 10 is C. 11 is D. 12 is C. 13 is A. 14 is D. 15 is E. 16 is B. 17 is D. 18 is E. 19 is D. 20 is A. 21 is A. 22 is B. 23 is C. 24 is B. 25 is D. 26 is E. 27 is A. 28 is E. 29 is A. 30 is D.

Former American-Statesman staffers Joe Gross and Arianna Auber also contributed material for this quiz.

Eric Webb is the Austin360 entertainment editor for the American-Statesman. Email him at ewebb@statesman.com and follow him on Twitter @webbeditor.