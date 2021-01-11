Easy Tiger 'returns to downtown roots' with new East Austin location

Popular bakery and beer garden Easy Tiger will open a third location in East Austin come February, the restaurant announced Monday.

Calling it a "return to our downtown roots," the new Easy Tiger location will occupy an East Seventh Street building formerly home to a Parkside Projects event space. Located at 1501 East 7th Street, it will feature some of the elements the establishment has come to be known for during its nearly 10 years in Austin: a large indoor-outdoor space, craft beer and cocktails, and artisan breads, sandwiches and pretzels.

The opening will create 60 new jobs in Austin and applications are now being accepted for those interested in joining the Easy Tiger staff, according to a press release.

Eater Austin reports, the new location's indoor space is set to remain closed upon its February opening due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like its north location at the Linc and its more recently opened south location, the outdoor beer garden will be open for seating and takeout is available.