Counter Cafe on Lamar is permanently closed

Speaking of burgers … the flame has gone out at Counter Cafe at 626 N. Lamar Blvd. The small building, which in a previously life was GM Steakhouse (and Reido’s sliders late night), has featured a For Sale sign in its window for months, and Eater Austin last month confirmed the closure.

Counter Cafe opened in 2007, as the second wave of Austin dining was forming, and helped Austinites rethink what could be for breakfast (crab cakes and eggs Benedict with curried peanut sauce and bright aioli) and where it could be served -- a cool retro space the size of a shoebox where the grill sat so close behind the counter that you felt you could reach over and flip your burger or finish the set-up of your pimento cheese sandwich yourself.

The owners opened a second location in the old U.S. Post Office building on East Sixth Street in 2014 and at the beginning of this year opened at 603 W. 29th St. in the former home of Conan’s Pizza. Both of those locations remain open for takeout and dine-in service.