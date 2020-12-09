East Austin cattle ranch hosting drive-in holiday movie screenings

Since the pandemic started, Ranger Cattle owner Joshua Eilers has been hosting outdoor moving screenings as a way to bring in supplemental income during what has been a tough year for many food businesses.

Eilers, who served as a Ranger in the U.S. Army, has been raising cattle for Wagyu cattle for several years on land near SH 130 and FM 969, and this summer, he started bringing people out to the property for drive-in movies.

More:Austin holiday events in 2020: A guide to Christmas fun and more

The dog-friendly events have grown over the year and now include live music and concessions, including burgers made from Eilers' Wagyu beef. Attendees can bring their own refreshments and chairs if they want to sit outside of their cars, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to get their cars parked well before the movie begins. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movies start at 8:45. Tickets cost $50 per vehicle.

Ranger Cattle has two holiday movies on the schedule, "Elf" on Friday, Dec. 11 and "The Grinch" on Dec. 18.

You can find out more at rangercattle.com.

More:Austin-area Christmas lights you can see this holiday weekend