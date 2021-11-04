Catfish Parlour, 48-year-old Austin staple, closes original location in North Austin

After 48 years of serving up fried catfish and coleslaw, Catfish Parlour is closing its original location at 11910 Research Blvd. in North Austin. Dave Kerbow, founder and co-owner, will retire after the restaurant closes its doors this Saturday.

Dave Kerbow opened the iconic seafood restaurant in 1973. Back then, it was just fried catfish and beer, according to his son, Chris Kerbow.

“He just set up a very simple operation out there,” Kerbow says. “There were no menus. Everybody just came in and got beer and sat down and then they brought all-you-can-eat fish and fixings to everybody. It was a one-price-per-person deal back in the day.”

Kerbow says that Catfish Parlour is the place to go “if you want to see what Austin was like before it’s the way it is now.

“You’ve got old school Austinites in there,” Kerbow says. “My dad calls the decoration theme ‘garage sale Americana.’”

It might be a little hard to visit the original Catfish Parlour between now and Saturday — the line has been out the door since word got around that the restaurant was closing, Kerbow says.

But don’t fret. Catfish Parlour has two other locations: a South Austin location at 4705 E. Ben White Blvd. and a location in Georgetown. Kerbow owns and manages the Georgetown Catfish Parlour, and he says he plans to bring equipment and employees from the original restaurant over.

The pandemic’s impact on the restaurant industry made Dave Kerbow's decision to retire a little easier, his son says.

“It's a tough industry right now,” Kerbow says. “It's hard to find help right now; food costs are astronomical; and the building itself is so old that it needs so much repair. So it’s time for that property to be turned into something else.”

The news has been hard on regulars, some of whom have been taking their families to Catfish Parlour for generations, Kerbow says.

“People are very sad,” he says. “I was there yesterday, and people were begging my brother not to close the store.”

When the North Austin Catfish Parlour’s manager, Tony DeLaune, announced on Facebook that the restaurant was shutting its doors for good, dozens of patrons left comments. “We will be shedding tears,” wrote one. “Thanks for all the memories,” said another.

Though patrons only have a few days left to scarf down fried catfish and coleslaw where it all began, Kerbow says he hopes to see new faces at Catfish Parlour’s other locations.