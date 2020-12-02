One of South Austin’s most popular upmarket dining destinations decided it had sat on the sidelines long enough.

Following a closure of almost 9 months, dating back to the start of the pandemic, Eberly on South Lamar reopened its dining room Tuesday night. The stunning restaurant, which features 15,000 square feet of dining and drinking space, is serving dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

In addition to its dining room, Eberly (615 S. Lamar Blvd.) also offers a first-floor patio that seats up to 20 guests. Eberly is not currently offering takeout.

The menu, directed by executive chef Jo Chan, includes dishes like braised Japanese milk rolls with scallion butter, kanpachi crudo, grilled octopus, braised short rib and tagliatelle with forest mushrooms.

Before the pandemic, Eberly was doing brisk business, with November and December 2019 representing two of the restaurant’s strongest months for alcohol sales ($115,000 and $135,000, respectively, according to state records) since its 2016 opening.