A fire caused severe damage to House Park Bar-B-Que, Austin’s oldest continuously operating barbecue restaurant, early Tuesday.

As many as 30 firefighters responded at around 4:20 a.m. to the blaze that owner Matt Sullivan said he believes started in the pit room. The fire left holes in the ceiling and causing significant damage to the restaurant. Nobody was injured in the fire, which also led to major smoke damage.

Sullivan, whose father, Joe, purchased the restaurant near Shoal Creek in 1981, said he plans to rebuild the restaurant that is home to the oldest barbecue pit in Austin, dating back to 1943.

"The timeline is definitely up in the air. But the goal is definitely there," Sullivan said. "We have a lot of people that love us. We’ll get it back. We’re a loved little gem, so people are coming out of the woodwork. The goal is to bring it back better."

The thirty-year-old Sullivan said he awoke to a flurry of phone calls and text messages about the fire that had ravaged the restaurant where he grew up and learned to cook, and a place that is home to countless memories and physical memorabilia. But as the hours passed, his shock was tempered with hopefulness.

"It’s a feeling of defeat and a bunch of sad emotions," Sullivan said. "But then there’s also the feeling of opportunity and positivity, and feeling all the love from regulars and customers and clients and family reaching out. It’s a beautiful thing. But overall just kind of overwhelmed and shocked."

Sullivan said he plans to hold some fundraisers to help pay for the rebuild. He hopes the original pit will be a part of the next iteration of House Park Bar-B-Que, but acknowledges that incorporating the historic pit will be dependent on the permitting and code regulations of the City of Austin.

The fire Tuesday isn’t the first disaster the Sullivans have endured during their stewardship of the barbecue restaurant housed in a building that once operated as a German-style restaurant and icehouse.

A flood damaged the restaurant in 1981, weeks after Joe Sullivan bought the business, and Matt Sullivan had to deal with damage created by the Memorial Day flood of 2015 just weeks after he bought House Park from his father.

Sullivan had yet to speak to his father, still a regular presence at the restaurant, amid the chaos of Tuesday morning.

"I’m sure he’s devastated," Matt Sullivan said.

10 apparatus/30 personnel responded to structure fire at House Park BBQ. Fire was quickly brought under control but the building suffered extensive fire and smoke damage. No injuries/cause under investigation https://t.co/hQegQ2iPEu pic.twitter.com/yFkgocOymQ

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 1, 2020