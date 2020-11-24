Hello, Columbus!

Don’t forget your eyeglasses on a visit to Columbus. This small city, with the Colorado River running by, has plenty to see — in addition to the Santa Claus Museum — from grand architecture to humongous trees to historical markers with riveting stories to read. Fortunately, many sites are walking distance from each other, so under a blue sky, day-trippers can take a gander as they wander while staying socially distanced.

A centerpiece in this city, about 90 miles from Austin, is the Colorado County Courthouse, which stands in a grassy square, surrounded by picturesque, old buildings. This stately structure has a bumpy backstory. Built in 1890-1891, a tornado in 1909 caused severe damage, according to a historical marker. "Large bell in cupola-clock tower fell 120 feet and was completely buried in the earth. $15-a-month job of clock-winder was subsequently canceled," the marker says. The building later was restored to appear as it did in 1910, according to a history of the courthouse. Those walking on the grounds might feel the crunch underfoot of seedpods from magnolia trees dotting the square.

Nearby reigns the 1886 Stafford Opera House, which seated 1,000 people, and at one point, Houdini worked his magic there. Over time, the building has been used for a car dealership, a roller-skating rink and more. Now, the lovely exterior still appears grandiose from the street.

Not far, onlookers can peer inside the restored Abram Alley Log Cabin, built in 1836. From the spinning wheel to its fireplaces, the cabin’s two rooms give a glance of both the hardships and the warmth of home life back then.

A stone’s toss from the cabin is a small Antique Tool Museum, where visitors can take a look-see at plows, barbed wire and other implements, which look like they require a lot of muscle work, used way back when for ranching, farming and other chores.

Columbus has been referred to as the "City of Live Oaks and Live Folks," having many such trees — some with eye-popping girth. One live oak, which resembles a monstrous Medusa of thick branches, has a circumference of 338 inches and a height of 61 feet, as listed on a Texas Big Tree Registry.

Numerous other markers and sights around the area offer lessons in the city’s history and Texas roots, such as Stephen F. Austin’s Old 300 Colony, among others.

Those who would rather listen to morsels of local lore can download an audio driving tour app, available from columbustexas.org and elsewhere. More than a dry listing of dates and names, the narrator offers an earful of some wild tales.

Listeners hear about the days when Columbus had 13 saloons. In 1879, in one of Columbus’ notable buildings, a man was "fidgeting with his gun and practicing his fast draw for the amusement of the bar’s patrons; his gun went off, and he accidentally shot and killed the mayor," according to the audio tour.

It also details a famous, long-running feud, which was fueled by the 1890 killings of Stafford and his brother after a ceremony for laying the cornerstone of the courthouse.

"After this fateful episode, the Stafford-Townsend feud was well on its way to becoming legendary in its ferocity and ruthlessness throughout the years," the audio says.

These are the kinds of historical anecdotes that can inspire an Austinite to make the drive to Columbus on a day off.

When stomachs growl, after much roaming and ogling, it’s time to read the menus at the area eateries. The Dairy Cone grabs attention with a sign of a tasty ice cream treat declaring "Since 1950." Folks can walk up or drive-thru to order burgers, crunchy onion rings and, of course, creamy milkshakes, and more. Not ready to scurry home? Several area bed and breakfasts are available for overnighters before saying, "Goodbye, Columbus."

For more information and tours of some local sites, contact the Columbus Chamber of Commerce or check columbustexas.org.