Nearly a decade ago, "Ready Player One" looked ahead to 2045, imagining an immersive virtual-reality world scaffolded with ’80s pop culture. The novel was a meteoric hit, catapulting Austin author Ernest Cline to the top of the New York Times bestseller list and into helping shape the 2018 movie adaptation from Steven Spielberg.

Now comes the sequel — fittingly, "Ready Player Two" (Ballantine, $28.99) — which drops Tuesday. Cline launches the book that day via BookPeople.

Much of what was science fiction back in 2011 is now just reality. The sequel had to advance the technology, Cline explained in a phone interview, while also satisfying the first book’s fans.

"There’s that idea of expectations are just resentments waiting to happen," he said. "I wanted to do my absolute best to give (fans) close to the same experience that they had reading the first book."

Advance review copies weren’t released, but the book’s jacket copy makes it clear that hero Wade Watts will go back into the VR world of the OASIS on another quest created by ’80s-obsessed megamind James Halliday. While "One" showcased virtual reality, Cline revealed that "Two" explores the brain-computer interface, in which an implanted device helps control a person’s actions and experiences.

"That’s the job of a science fiction writer, to take current technology and extrapolate where it's going and think about how it's going to affect everyday people's lives," he said.

"I think (the brain-computer interface) could serve as an empathy machine, as a way to literally put you in someone else's shoes and literally feel how someone else feels, which seems like something that people — in America, at least — are really struggling with right now."

Imagine a Napster-like streaming service, he said, that offers its customers experiences instead of music. You could download someone’s high-end dining experience and taste the same gourmet food, see their same table companions, and enjoy the same satisfaction at meal’s end.

"It would be so much more addictive than television," Cline said. "You would have people not wanting to return to the real world at all, and people would live their real lives in service to their virtual lives. … I spent a lot of time thinking about the implications of that technology, and applying it to characters’ lives and seeing what kind of conflicts that would create."

Even for Cline, who appreciates that he can hang out with friends via VR headsets in a pandemic, the tension between on- and offline lives is palpable. He describes himself as a "lurker and not a poster" on the internet, and when asked if he ever peruses Reddit fan theories about "Ready Player Two’s" plot, he answers quickly: "Noooooooo."

"The Internet is so good and so bad at the same time. It’s made our lives so much easier in so many ways, but there’s that negative aspect of it," he said, noting how sites like Twitter and Facebook were designed to be addictive.

"Now 14 years after Twitter is rolled out, we see these huge sociological effects, and how it affects the whole hive mind of the world to some degree, and the government is trying to regulate that," he said. "Those are the kinds of struggles I tried to put into ‘Ready Player Two,’ with the ramifications of technology."