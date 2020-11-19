Austin performers and music aficionados will rally in downtown Austin on Thursday, and call for immediate aid from the city to preserve viable, legacy music venues jeopardized by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Oct. 1, the Austin City Council approved the SAVES resolution to grant $5 million in aid to Austin’s music venues, which was supposed to be available within 45 days of that vote.

SAVES — short for Save Austin’s Vital Economic Sectors — will give a boost to selected businesses that are likely to close without the assistance.

As of Wednesday, no funding had been issued to venues, and a memo sent from the City of Austin Economic Development Department to City Council stated that "EDD staff will continue to meet with stakeholders and research best practices to make informed recommendations for key factors that will impact program delivery."

While local nonprofit music organizations agree that careful consideration should be made in the creation of program requirements, they are asking city leaders to make $2 million of the $5 million available for immediate aid, as many venues are at risk of closing their doors within the next few months.

"Austin’s music venues cannot wait for help any longer," said Pat Buchta, musician and executive director of the nonprofit Austin Texas Musicians. "We are out of time."

To stand in support of music venues, Austin Texas Musicians will join forces with Amplified Sound Coalition for a "Come and Save it" rally at City Hall on Thursday at 11 a.m. to urge city leaders to distribute the promised SAVES funding to venues before it’s too late.

"Venues are not just buildings," said Jeannette Gregor, co-founder of Amplified Sound Coalition advocacy group. "Venues are jobs. Our community is made up of skilled workers, talented entertainers, and experienced professionals who need the security of knowing these jobs will be waiting for us when it’s safe to go back to work."

Additionally, the group is also urging city staff to select a qualified grant administrator who understands the music community, and has previous grant administration experience to administer funds with complete transparency.

Musicians, music industry workers, venue operators and music fans are welcome to join the rally, organizers said. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.